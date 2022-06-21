Diane Wilson is the Minnesota Book Award winner for her book “The Seed Keeper.”
She will be sharing an in-person review of her book at St Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 on June 26 at 2 pm. Friends, family, and members of the public are welcome to attend. Masks are required for this indoor event. A livestream broadcast is available for viewing at www.stluke.mn.
Spanning several generations, The Seed Keeper follows a Dakhóta family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most.
After winning the 2021 Book Award, Wilson was asked what she hopes people will take away from her book: “I hope the story moves readers to reflect on their own relationship to seeds, plants and nature in general, as well as gain a deeper understanding of how that relationship has been impacted by industrial agriculture. Most of all, I hope readers understand and connect to an indigenous world view that regards all beings as relatives, rather than as commodities to be exploited.”
Other books by Wilson include “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past” and “Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life.” Her essays have been featured in many publications, including “We Are Meant to Rise; Kinship: Belonging in a World of Relations” and “A Good Time for the Truth.” Wilson is a Mdewakanton descendent, enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation.
