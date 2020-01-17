The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:

• Instructor Gary Blessman will teach the class “The 3 C’s – Cents, Coins and Currency” 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The class about the history of coins and currency will feature songs and quotes about money in a twist on American history.

• The next Friday Films and Popcorn, featuring “Home Alone,” will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Lenox.

For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.

Load comments