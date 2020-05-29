St. Louis Park posted an announcement of a curfew beginning 10 p.m. Friday, May 29. Here is what the city posted on its website as at 9 p.m. May 29:
"In response to unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul and concerns about similar activity in the suburbs, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano has declared a citywide curfew for all persons within the City of St. Louis Park from 10 p.m. Friday, May 29, to 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, and from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31, and from 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, to 6 a.m. Monday June 1, 2020. This curfew does not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, news media, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger or the homeless."
The city notified the media minutes before the curfew went into effect. The decision came after the St. Louis Park City Council conducted a closed emergency meeting earlier May 29 to discuss future response procedures regarding civil unrest.
State law allows meetings to be closed for discussions about security matters, according to Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney Mark Anfinson.
The announcement is available at https://bit.ly/2XMDuyq.
