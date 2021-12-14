Culver’s of Minnetonka, officially opened Dec. 13. Culver’s is known for its ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard.
The restaurant, located at the crossroads of Highway 101/7 serves fast, casual food, cooked to order, meaning guests’ food is not made until after they order it. The location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. apart from some holidays.
“We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” says franchise owner Jon “Jonny” Matthias. “When Minnetonka residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”
Matthias has been a Culver’s owner-operator for more than 20 years and has won numerous Culver’s awards. He currently resides in the Chanhassen area. He is very proud to have his children go to school in the Minnetonka School District. He also has a business partner, Greg Mulrenin. Greg brings 30 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry and has worked in many well-known restaurants such as Seasons 52, Hard Rock Café and COV to name a few.
Culver’s signature sandwich, the ButterBurger, is made with 100 % fresh, never frozen beef. It gets its name from its lightly buttered and toasted bun.
Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard gets its legendary creamy decadence from high-quality, fresh Wisconsin dairy. Each batch is handcrafted throughout the day. Guests can customize their frozen treats with more than 30 mix-ins and toppings. Culver’s offers three flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard every day: vanilla, chocolate and a Flavor of the Day.
Other guest favorites include chicken sandwiches and fresh garden salads. Side options include Crinkle-Cut Fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds, a Dairyland delicacy. Kids’ Meals are also available.
“The outstanding people who serve our guests have helped Culver’s earn our reputation for providing excellent service,” said partner Greg Mulrenin. “We’re excited to have team members from the Minnetonka community as part of our team.”
“We’re also continuing to hire additional team members,” Mulrenin added. “Our culture is our people. We treat each other like family and extend that welcome to our guests. This is a company you can be proud to join, with potential to grow and advance quickly even to the point of possibly owning your own restaurant.”
