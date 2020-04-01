With activities canceled and places to go for entertainment closed, it can be difficult to fill the time. Local creators are staying busy and engaged amid COVID-19. They shared with the Sun Sailor how they remain creative while in self-isolation.
Jim Turner is a watercolor artist who lives in Minnetrista. He has been painting for 25 years and started teaching at the Minnesota Watercolor Society and Minnetonka Center for the Arts in the past few years since he retired.
Having to self-isolate has given him more time to think, write and paint. It has allowed him to get creative with “a lot fewer distractions,” Turner said.
Isolation has also motivated him to connect in new ways. He reached out to fellow artist friends through a private Facebook group and posed an idea.
“Let’s challenge ourselves to do self-portraits,” he said, adding “that’s been really fun.”
Even though the artists can’t be in the same room to discuss their work, having a space online gives “that sense of community and connection,” he said, adding “it’s more than I could have hoped for.”
For Turner, it’s been interesting to see how other artists have internalized the isolation. Continuing to make art “could be a valuable way to cope with this,” he said.
Marla Mullaney, a painter who does some sculpting and jewelry work and lives in downtown Excelsior, was one of the artists in Turner’s private Facebook group. Normally, she would stay away from self-portraiture. But, she felt it was a fun way to connect with people, she said.
Mullaney is refreshed by the leisurely aspects of being in self-isolation. She has been sketching often and pulled out some of her clay and sculpting materials. “It’s refreshing not to have an imposed deadline,” she said.
Her creativity branches into music. For the past year and a half, she has been teaching herself the ukulele. She also enjoys playing her drum set along to recorded music. “It’s fun to go from thing to thing,” she said.
Turning to art is a way Mullaney gets through tough times.
“Most times I get in a different zone,” she said, adding “it’s a really cool thing to get lost in.
No matter what form it takes, everybody is creative in some way, Mullaney said. During isolation, stop and think about what you did for fun when you were around 8 years old. Whether that is drawing something in front of you or working with your hands. “Don’t be judgmental of yourself,” she said.
Mikaela Casey, who works in Excelsior, is the author of two children’s books. Her first book is “Lenny the Loon: An Adventure on Lake Minnetonka.” During isolation, she’s working on Lenny the Loon three and a Lake Minnetonka sequel.
Casey sees isolation as a good time to be productive, so she has been doing a lot of writing. The world is always so busy, but now people are being forced to slow down.
“I think this is a great time for kids and adults to give writing a try,” she said.
Reading is an outlet she uses “to escape the madness,” Casey said. It allows her to forget about all the news and stories surrounding COVID-19. “You can enter a world where the disease doesn’t exist.”
She suggests people use this time to do things they don’t normally get to. That could be learning a new hobby, a skill or playing with Legos and board games. It’s easy to get sucked into technology when stuck at home. But, this is when we need to support local businesses, she said. She urges people to consider local bookstores such as Excelsior Bay Books and Something Safari, a game and toy store also in Excelsior.
Wendy Andersen is primarily a stained-glass mosaic and watercolor artist and lives in Hopkins. Doing pencil drawing and watercolor painting has helped her to relax recently, she said. She enjoys going out for walks in nature and taking pictures of what she sees. She brings these photos home to paint and draw by. She is also preparing for stained-glass mosaic classes she is teaching at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.
Working on art “takes me on a mini-vacation,” Andersen said. It’s a good way to brush off the news and what is going on in the world.
It’s about “being more of a human being than a human doing,” she said. Rather than thinking about her to-do list, through art she can be present in the moment.
Take time to appreciate the small changes in nature right now, Andersen said, adding “things in nature are still moving forward.” She keeps a gratitude journal to document what she is thankful for. She can use this to find inspiration for what to draw and paint.
“Journaling right now is really important,” she said.
