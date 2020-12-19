Crave will host a second ghost kitchen from its locations in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Roseville, St. Louis Park and Woodbury.
“On the heels of our first ghost kitchen concept, Toasty Buns, which continues to grow in popularity since its early October debut; we’re excited to offer Clucker’s Crispy Fried Chicken to our Twin Cities customers,” said Kam Talebi, founder and CEO of Kaskaid Hospitality and CRAVE.
The chefs have created seasoning and spice levels “specially crafted for Midwesterners’ moderate palates,” according to an announcement. Using a ‘sweet tea brine’ chicken soaks for 12-24 hours before receiving a dash of “Gitty Up!” seasoning, a 30-minute bath in buttermilk and then a dip into the deep fryer.
The sides include creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, Southern biscuits, Carolina coleslaw with special sauce, mac and cheese and fries that are loaded, buffalo blue or truffle parmesan. Sauces include signature spice blend, a honey mustard, jalapeno aioli and a chipotle peanut sauce.
The meals are handmade in the restaurants’ kitchens. Ingredients like lettuce and greens from Revol Greens are locally sourced to keep meals fresh while supporting neighboring businesses.
Delivery is offered within the metro area via DoorDash and Bite Squad.
Info: crispycluckers.com
