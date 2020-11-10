A new ghost kitchen called Toasty Buns is providing burgers through Crave’s metro locations, including sites in St. Louis Park, Edina and Eden Prairie.

Toasty Buns is a separate business from Crave but is under the same Kaskaid umbrella of businesses. Crave chefs create the food in Crave kitchens. The food is then delivered by Doordash. The Toasty Buns menu is not available within the Crave restaurants themselves.

The Toasty Buns menu focuses on burgers and foods that go well with them.

Crave leaders had been considering ideas for ghost kitchens in the past. As a result of the pandemic, the business fast-tracked Toasty Buns.

The average price for an Angus beer burger is $9.29. The menu includes nine burger options. Including the sides, the menu features 35 options. The full menu is available at toastybun.com.

