Eden Prairie Police officers responded to a 911 call on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 1:41 a.m., indicating multiple vehicles were involved in street racing activity at Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown Circle.
Several vehicles fled the area as officers arrived, leading to a short pursuit of one vehicle as it entered the city of Minnetonka. Officers lost sight of the vehicle just after it passed under I-494, then discovered the vehicle had crashed near a residential property on the 5300 block of Baker Road. One occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Maplewood, was declared dead at the scene. The second occupant, a 19-year-old female from Woodbury, was transported to the hospital. This was a single-vehicle accident with two occupants.
The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the crash investigation and reconstruction portion of this incident, with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased.
Because this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.
