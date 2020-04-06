COVID-19 forces change in law enforcement procedures

Local law enforcement officers are also navigating unchartered territory as they are called to serve and protect their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police chiefs overseeing the Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and South Lake Minnetonka police departments have shared the current protocols they have in place to protect themselves and the public, as well as how calls have shifted as part of the governor’s “stay at home” order.
Currently, enforcing the governor’s order is managed primarily through education and the chiefs say their departments have not issued citations or made arrests for violations.
“We are working cooperatively with our partners at the state and investigating complaints received through the governor’s hotline,” said Minnetonka Chief Scott Boerboom.
According to South Lake Chief Mike Meehan, most COVID-19 related calls they receive are concerning social distancing in public places or other behavior residents consider inappropriate with the executive orders.
“We fully support the governor, the public safety commissioner, and our public health officials in their efforts to protect public health and public safety,” Meehan said. He urges residents to follow the precautions and protocols from the governor and state health officials.
Like other law enforcement agencies, they are trying to find the right balance between public safety, public education and police interference, he said.
The Eden Prairie Police Department noted dramatic decreases in traffic violations and crashes, in domestic-related incidents, but has also seen upticks in shoplifting and theft, as well as firearm permits, according to Capt. Bill Wyffels. The department is also fielding calls about the governor’s order.
“Understandably, we continue to receive calls from residents and business owners with questions about what types of businesses or activities fall under the governor’s stay at home Executive Order. We appreciate the community’s desire to understand the objectives of the order and their willingness to do their part in keeping the community safe,” Wyffels said.
If unsure of what types of activities are allowed, go to the FAQ page at mn.gov/governor/covid-19/faq/.
Minnetonka Police
Boerboom said the Minnetonka department has received an increase in medical calls due to fevers, shortness of breath and respiratory-related discomfort.
As far as calls of service, traffic stops and traffic-related crashes are down 30% in Hennepin County. Retail-related calls, such as forgery, are also down.
Medical calls have increased, as have domestic calls.
“We have also seen an uptick in property crimes,” Boerboom said.
In an effort to keep officers as well as the public safe, Minnetonka Police have put in place these protocols:
• Adjusted the patrol schedule to minimize the contact officers have with one another.
• Assigned each officer to use the same squad car each time they go on a call during their shift to avoid cross-contamination.
• Officers practice social distancing in the public when possible and in common spaces while at work.
• Officers are instructed to manage as many calls as possible over the telephone, and those in support roles are working from home but can be utilized for coverage if needed.
• Medical calls with probable COVID-19 patients require full personal protective equipment. Full PPE consists of eye protection, facemask, gown and gloves.
Currently, officers have enough PPE to protect themselves and others, according to Boerboom.
There are also protocols in place to maintain public safety if a large number of staff members become infected.
“We have excellent long-term relationships with the police departments surrounding Minnetonka and have mutual aid plans in place,” Boerboom said.
South Lake Minnetonka Police
For the South Lake department, every call for service or interaction with the public has potential COVID-19 implications for officers, Chief Mike Meehan said. Every medical emergency brings up similar implications.
The department is also been getting calls for behavior that is not a violation of the governor’s order, he said.
There has been a decrease in many types of calls since COVID-19, he said, adding calls for mental health crisis, domestics and careless or reckless driving incidents have increased.
“It is hard to say with any significant certainty as we have not seen any hard numbers yet,” he said.
Officers are doing many things to keep themselves and the public safe. They are encouraged to social distance in the workplace, keep up personal and environmental hygiene, eat well, get enough sleep, exercise and reduce stress when they can, Meehan said.
Officers are handling many routine calls via telephone or email. Access to the department’s facility is limited to keep officers safe, Meehan said.
Due to COVID-19, the way the department responds to medical emergencies has changed. For initial assessments, the number of officers, firefighters and EMS personnel is reduced. If they are needed, additional resourced will be called, he said.
Officers are wearing more personal protective equipment when responding to calls.
“So much so, that they may even look a little scary at times. But our intentions are the same. We are there to help,” Meehan said.
The department has a three-tiered plan for if COVID-19 significantly impacts staffing levels, Meehan said. It would first alter the internal schedule and limit partnering. The next tier involves a lakes area regional response. The Lakes Area Emergency Management law enforcement agencies would share resources to staff the entire area. The last tier would all law enforcement agencies in the county sharing resources, he said.
The police departments are not alone. Fire districts in Hennepin County are adopting similar protocols. The department has also met with public works directors to discuss their emergency staffing plans.
“I think sometimes the public forgets about the importance of their work,” he said.
Law enforcement officers are asked to be more visible in the community. They are checking on businesses and other institutions that are unoccupied for extended periods of time, Meehan said.
Eden Prairie Police
Wyffels noted the unique times have resulted in immense changes. “We recognize that it takes time for the community to understand and interpret the objective of the governor’s stay-at-home order. Our approach to enforcing the order is through education. We have been achieving great results with this approach,” he said.
With many businesses closed and many employees telecommuting, the streets and highways have been unusually quiet resulting in a dramatic reduction in traffic violations and motor vehicle crashes.
Wyffels also noted a notable reduction in domestic-related calls, an increase in shoplifting and theft-related calls in some retail stores that are still open and an increase in applications for a permit to purchase a firearm.
The police department has taken several precautions to make sure officers are staying safe. Officers are processing more reports by phone or other remote means, and when possible, gathering evidence electronically. If an in-person contact with a citizen is necessary, officers are practicing social distancing and using personal protection equipment to mitigate unnecessary exposure. The department has also implemented a decontamination procedure for officers to follow in the event that they are exposed.
The police department has redesigned employee schedules to minimizes cross-contamination among employee groups.
Both Eden Prairie police and fire departments have great working relationships with peer agencies in surrounding communities, Wyffels noted. “We communicate daily to assess each department’s staffing situation and we count on one another for assistance in the event one of our departments should experience an unfortunate hardship,” he said.
For the latest updates and information from the city, visit edenpriarie.org/Coronavirus.
