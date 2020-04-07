Local law enforcement officers are also navigating unchartered territory as they are called to serve and protect their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials in the St. Louis Park and Hopkins police departments have shared the current protocols to protect themselves and the public, as well as how calls have shifted as part of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
St. Louis Park Police
St. Louis Park dispatchers are receiving a high number of calls with questions about COVID-19.
Police Chief Mike Harcey said community members can find answers to many of the questions on the Minnesota Department of Health website, health.state.mn.us.
“Residents should not call 911 for questions about COVID-19 or minor flu like symptoms; instead, contact your health care provider or the MDH,” Harcey said in response to questions from the Sun Sailor.
In a March 30 virtual city council meeting, he said police staff are no longer responding to calls relating to such symptoms, allowing the fire department or emergency medical services to handle such calls.
The police department is following guidelines from the Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety in enforcing Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.
“If officers believe community members are in violation of the executive order they will educate the community members on the importance of physical distancing to help stop the spread of the virus and request voluntary compliance with the #StayHomeMN order,” Harcey said in a response to the Sun Sailor.
Harcey said that officers could enforce the order because violations are misdemeanors. However, he said, “We’re taking the time to educate people on what the order means, and we’re really seeking voluntary compliance. Our officers are using really good solid discretion on any enforcement activity with that order.”
The department is receiving about the same number of calls as this time last year but have seen some shifts.
With fewer people out in public, the police department has made far fewer traffic stops and responded to fewer traffic accidents, the chief said. Conversely, he said, “We have experienced a small increase in the number of thefts from auto and stolen vehicles. Community members should lock their vehicle doors and should not leave valuables or their keys in the vehicle. We have also experienced a small increase in the number of thefts and burglaries from construction sites and unoccupied businesses.”
Harcey also said in the meeting that the police department has experienced an uptick in the number of calls relating to domestic incidents.
“Most of those are verbal in nature,” he said. “Being cooped up in their homes is maybe raising the tensions around the home sometimes, and we’re seeing a little bit of an increase in that area.”
The Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline operated by the nonprofit Cornerstone provides free and confidential help at 1-866-223-1111. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is always open at 1-800-799-7233 and thehotline.org or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.
To help protect officers responding to calls, Harcey said, “Officers have received additional training on the use of personal protection equipment and updated protocols on responding to community members who may have been exposed to the virus.”
The department has also made changes to prepare for potential increased infections among police personnel. Those changes include restricted access to the department, support staff working from home and the patrol division working 12-hour shifts to protect the officers from cross contamination, Harcey said.
The minimum number of investigators are working in the police station and the rest are working from home.
The department has an agreement with Edina for backup if needed. If both cities had staff shortages, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office would fill in as needed. The sheriff’s office is working with the Minneapolis Police Department and Ramsey County to plan for any mutual aid assistance that is needed.
Hopkins Police
Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg said that the department has received some medical calls that maybe or suspected to be COVID-19 and currently the Hopkins Fire Department is working to handle most medical calls during the governor’s order.
Officers have been supplied with proper PPE and use it as needed on calls for service. Many report calls are being handled by phone and officers are practicing good hygiene and social distancing as they are able to, according to Glassberg.
“In the event we run into staffing issues due to the virus, we have contingent plans in place to use members from other divisions, such as investigations,” he said. “Our command staff is in regular contact with other surrounding agencies, in the event we need to share resources to cover patrol.”
There has been a shift in the calls for service with very few calls about violations of the governor’s order.
“In the event we receive a call, we will respond pending other emergencies,” Glassberg said. “Our goal is to educate any large groups gathered and advise them of the order. We would ask for voluntary compliance and ask the group to disperse. We are also trying to be extra visible in the community during this time.”
While traffic crashes have decreased, there have been more calls related to noise complaints and neighbor disputes, which Glassberg attributes to the fact that more people are home and are more aware of their neighbors.
“I know some people have expressed concerns that they are working from home and being disturbed by the neighbor’s noise,” he said, adding that the majority of these calls have been minor in nature.
“We ask everyone to be a little more patient with your neighbors especially in Hopkins where this is more high-density residential housing,” he said.
Reports of theft have also increased, particularly packages being stolen from the door steps of single-family homes.
To prevent thefts, Glassberg suggests people expecting deliveries remain on the lookout for their delivery.
He also recommends people who have surveillance cameras installed to get a look at the suspects or their vehicle to assist the police.
He also reminds residents to continuing calling 911 for suspicious activity.
Because of the order, traffic flow has gone down considerably, therefore there has also been fewer vehicle crashes. The lack of snow events is also likely a factor, he said.
“We are continuing to enforce traffic laws as they are observed or if we receive complaints,” he said
