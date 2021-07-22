Courtney Yasmineh set to release album in St. Louis Park - 1

Courtney Yasmineh’s new album is called “Red Roses and Cowgirl Dreams.” (Submitted photo)

Courtney Yasmineh will play with her full band in an outdoor concert 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

The one-hour concert will feature Yasmineh, Jon James and Rob Genadek at the amphitheater as part of the summer Open Mic concert series. This is a free concert, but donations will be accepted.

The concert will be the CD release party for Yasmineh’s new album titled “Red Roses and Cowgirl Dreams.”

Info: courtneyyasmineh.com

