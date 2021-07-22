Courtney Yasmineh will play with her full band in an outdoor concert 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
The one-hour concert will feature Yasmineh, Jon James and Rob Genadek at the amphitheater as part of the summer Open Mic concert series. This is a free concert, but donations will be accepted.
The concert will be the CD release party for Yasmineh’s new album titled “Red Roses and Cowgirl Dreams.”
Info: courtneyyasmineh.com
