Cornerstone Auto Plymouth is inviting the community to contribute in helping the homeless of Minneapolis with a clothing and hygiene drive going on now through Saturday, Nov. 7.
Community members can drop off new and gently used adult clothing and new hygiene items to 3901 Vinewood Ln. N., Plymouth. Financial donations will also be accepted.
Contact-free drop off is available. Call 763-559-5300 for details.
Proceeds will be donated to In Love, Word & Deed street ministry.
Info: ilwd.org
