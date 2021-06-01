Construction of Cranberry Ridge, an affordable housing development first approved by the Plymouth City Council in November 2017, is now underway. Completion could come as early as summer 2022.
The development by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative features 45 apartments for families who earn less than $52,000 a year for a family of four. Twelve of the homes will be for families who make less than $31,000 a year for a family of four. Underground parking, a fitness center, community lounge, and youth and adult program space will be among the amenities offered at the building, 18220 Highway 55.
“Affordable homes like Cranberry Ridge are an essential investment in the strength and stability of families and our communities,” remarked Lee Blons, CEO/president of Beacon. “Plymouth is a great community for children to grow strong foundations for the bright futures they deserve, and we are grateful for the City and community partners who are helping ensure affordable housing is an option for suburban families.”
One of the partners for Cranberry Ridge is Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners, which will provide onsite support services to residents in education, employment, local government, social services, property management and mental health.
“Interfaith Outreach is honored to be the onsite service provider. This partnership allows Interfaith to expand its Permanent Supportive Housing program and establish its tenth Neighborhood Program,” stated Kevin Ward, executive director of Interfaith Outreach.
Congregations of Beacon’s collaborative recognized the need for quality, affordable homes for families in the suburbs, and organized private and public funding and community support to move Cranberry Ridge forward. Hundreds of people attended city council meetings to support the creation of homes embracing a vision of an economically and racially diverse community.
“Nothing big or lasting happens quickly,” remarked Rev. Dr. John F. Ross, senior minister at Wayzata Community Church, whose congregation is part of the collaborative. “Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative has been our guide for more than a decade. With their steady and thoughtful leadership, we’ve been able to achieve the goal of bringing more affordable home options for families in our neighborhood. Without any concern for who gets the credit, great things get done in the world!”
The Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Metro HRA each awarded 10 rental assistance vouchers to ensure the homes will remain affordable for future residents with the lowest incomes. Capital funders include the local nonprofit Outreach Development Corporation, Minnesota Housing, Hennepin County, Wayzata Community Church, Plymouth HRA, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, and Wells Fargo. General contractor Shaw-Lundquist, architect BKV Group, and civil engineer Loucks have worked on the planning and development. Many individual donors provided seed funding to support the planning, organizing, and technical work to get Cranberry Ridge approved and fully financed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.