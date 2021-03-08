The Congregational Church of Excelsior, 471 Third St., launched the Rock Ministry initiative for the year 2021. Church members painted dozens of river rocks with positive messages and whimsical images. Church youth members placed the rocks along area trails and in downtown Excelsior.
The purpose is to lift community member’s spirits during this stressful time and to share messages of encouragement and hope. The community is invited to join in the hunt to find the rocks.
Community members who find a rock can take a selfie and post in on Facebook, tagging @congregationalchurchofexcelsior or using the hashtag #ccofe. Photos can also be emailed to infoccoe@aol.com with the subject line “Rock Ministry.” The photos will be posted on the Congregational Church of Excelsior’s Facebook page and website. For more information call the church office at 952-474-5919.
Church services continue via Zoom at 10 a.m., Sundays. For more information, visit excelsiorcongregational.org.
