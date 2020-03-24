Middle and high school students from across Minnesota who were planning to come together at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park to compete in the 83rd annual Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair March 26-28 will now participate virtually.
These students were selected from among more than 2,500 students in grades six through 12 competing at regional science fairs.
In response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Minnesota Academy of Science is now asking student participants to upload videos of themselves in front of their presentation boards discussing their research. Science, technology, engineering and math professionals serving as judges will review student videos and abstracts to provide feedback and determine award winners.
“Students and parents have been really flexible and appreciative of what we’re doing to keep the state fair up and running,” said Program Director Sara Gomez. “We are also seeing teachers support their students even when schools are closed and STEM professionals step up and ask how they can help.”
The academy is exploring ways to provide students with additional STEM-related experiences online to replace the workshops and networking opportunities they would have had at the state fair.
This year, 37 companies and organizations, including Seagate, Ecolab, and 3M, will award $15,000 in cash prizes as well as other awards valued at more than $10,000. The academy expects to announce award winners at mnmas.org by Monday, March 30. The most valuable prize remains the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair Award, recognizing up to five of the top high school projects.
Award winners typically receive a trip to the world’s largest pre-college science competition, where about 1,800 students from more than 70 countries qualify to showcase their research. This year, the competition is scheduled to be May 10-15 in Anaheim, California. Planners have yet to determine if the event will be conducted as planned.
