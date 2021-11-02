Compass, a real estate technology company, has opened a new office in Wayzata at 315 Lake St. E., Suite 101. The grand opening was marked Oct. 27 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.
Compass launched in Minnesota in July 2021 and has grown to more than 18 agents. The new Wayzata space will house six Compass real estate teams including John Adams Real Estate, the Steadman Team, Turnquist Spilseth Real Estate Group, Brian Benson, Mimi Bendickson, and Aaron Lowe. Eleven Compass staff members will also call the new space home.
“We are incredibly excited to officially open the doors to our new Compass office here in Wayzata, and we are looking forward to making a significant contribution to the community and surrounding area,” said Richard Tucker, broker of record for Compass Minnesota.
Founded in 2012, Compass is a real estate technology company that provides an end-to-end platform that helps its residential real estate agents provide service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry.
For more information, visit Compass.com.
