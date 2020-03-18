A company is seeking to develop land at a major freeway interchange in St. Louis Park.
Hempel Real Estate announced that an entity relating to it has bought more than 4 acres of land along the southwest quadrant of Highway 169 and Interstate 394. The company completed the deal Feb. 28, according to spokesperson Kelsey Blume.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation had owned the land since the 1930s.
“Hempel has no immediate plans for the land, but over the next few months will work with the City of Saint Louis Park to determine the appropriate development options for the property,” a statement from the company says.
The property is currently zoned for office uses, the statement adds.
