The Thursday, May 14, evening Community Storytelling Forum event will feature stories about COVID-19.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Do you have a story of inspiration, resilience, community, sharing, or a meaningful experience during this pandemic you’d like to share? Those willing to share a personal story or attend the event in the audience should contact Frank Freedman, the event coordinator, at 952-593-5541 or alliancz@aol.com for the Zoom meeting link.

