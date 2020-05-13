The Thursday, May 14, evening Community Storytelling Forum event will feature stories about COVID-19.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Do you have a story of inspiration, resilience, community, sharing, or a meaningful experience during this pandemic you’d like to share? Those willing to share a personal story or attend the event in the audience should contact Frank Freedman, the event coordinator, at 952-593-5541 or alliancz@aol.com for the Zoom meeting link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.