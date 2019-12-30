Members of the Plymouth community are invited to take a free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth.
The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
The course is free, but registration is required.
Training sessions are set for 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 22, Feb. 26, and March 11, on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., adjacent to City Hall. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Training sessions are set for 9-10 a.m. Saturdays Jan. 18, Feb. 29, and March 14, at Plymouth Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane N. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.
Heart Safe Plymouth training courses are available through a partnership between the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth. More than 6,230 participants have been trained.
Plymouth was designated a Heart Safe Community in 2013 by the American Heart Association. The program recognizes efforts to improve systems for preventing deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest.
To schedule a free training session for a group or business, call CPR/AED Instructor Norm Okerstrom at 763-238-8443 or email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com.
