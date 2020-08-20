The Plymouth Police Department will host a virtual community notification meeting regarding Level 3 predatory offender Kevin Eddie Hampton, 39, who has moved within the vicinity of the 13000 block of 54th Avenue North. The community notification meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, online via Zoom webinar.
Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Police Department will present public safety information and be available to answer questions.
Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D require that public notification be given when a Level 3 registrant moves into a community. All offenders required to register as predatory offenders are assigned a level 1, 2 or 3 when they leave prison.
Hampton has served his sentence and is off probation.
To register for the virtual community notification meeting and for more information, visit plymouthmn.gov.
