Community Link in St. Louis Park has been canceled this year.

“Our planning committee met today and with a heavy heart decided that having an in person event this year does not make sense for the health and safety of the people we serve at this event,” the committee said in a June 18 statement. “Although there will not be a Community Link this year, we are looking to the future and brainstorming other ways to provide resources and information to people.”

Community Link is an interactive community summer event that in recent years has linked families with community services and resources. The free annual event typically offers services such as school resources, haircuts, bike repair, family portraits, employment resources and health care information.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments