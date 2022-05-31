a202NW_PlymouthMemorialCUT2.jpg

Members of the Hamel VFW and Legion Color Guard take part in a May 27 memorial event at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial. The event was made possible through a partnership with Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Heinzen-Ditter VFW Post 5903 Hamel, City of Plymouth, Plymouth Lions Club and CCX Media. (Photo provided by the city of Plymouth)
a202NW_PlymouthMemorialCUT1.jpg

Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje speaks at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial May 27 for the city’s annual memorial event. The public was invited to attend the event, which honored those who have given their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. For a video of the event, visit facebook.com/plymouthmn. (Photo provided by the city of Plymouth)
a202NW_PlymouthMemorialCUT3.jpg

Mike Wolbrink, a former captain in the U.S. Army who served eight years as an Airborne Ranger, speaks during a May 27 memorial event at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial. “I’m truly honored to be here today with you as we remember the fallen on Memorial Day. Every year at this time, we pause to remember those that have gone before us,” Wolbrink said. (Photo provided by the city of Plymouth)
a202NW_PlymouthMemorialCUT4.jpg

Members of the Hamel VFW and Legion Color Guard salute during Plymouth’s annual memorial event, which invited community members to the Plymouth Veterans Memorial May 27 to honor those who have given their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The event included words from the mayor, the pledge of allegiance, an invocation, musical performance and poetic reading, a benediction and a moment of silence. (Photo provided by the city of Plymouth)
a202NW_PlymouthMemorialCUT5.jpg

Members of the Hamel VFW and Legion Color Guard take part in a May 27 memorial event at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial. (Photo provided by the city of Plymouth)

