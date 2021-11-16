Community members of all ages helped kick off the 26th year of Sleep Out campaign. The Nov. 13 event was hosted in the parking lot of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ Plymouth headquarters and offered a fire pit for marshmallow roasting, a food station, music and a program from the nonprofit’s leadership team. Interfaith Outreach is again rallying the community to raise awareness and funds to help prevent homelessness for local individuals and families. Many Sleep Out supporters brave the cold weather to sleep outside in boxes, tents and cars (or donate to those who do) as a reminder of what some struggling with homelessness face daily. The goal for the 2021 Sleep Out, which began Nov. 1, is to raise $3 million by the end of the year. Since the Sleep Out began, the nonprofit has collected more than $34 million and has provided help to families in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata. For more information on the Sleep Out and how to participate, visit iocp.org/donations/thesleepout. (Submitted photo)
