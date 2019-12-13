The City of Hopkins and Artspace are working together to explore the feasibility of developing new affordable live/work housing for artists in Hopkins. Artspace is a national nonprofit arts organization specializing in creating, owning and operating affordable spaces for artists and creative businesses. Based in Minneapolis, Artspace has more than 50 projects across the country.
Grounded by the positive results of a 2017 Preliminary Feasibility Study and a 2018 Arts Market Study, the City and Artspace are exploring the feasibility of a moderately sized project on Lot 800, a City-owned parking lot on the northwest corner of 1st St N and 10th Ave N.
The City of Hopkins and Juxtaposition Arts are hosting events for the public to learn more about Artspace, inform the site design for the project, and share ideas. The public is invited to an engagement session to inform the site design for the project 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at House of Dance (5 7th Ave N) and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 from at the Hopkins Center for the Arts (1111 Mainstreet).
Find more information at hopkinsmn.com/1029/Artspace.
