Eden Prairie Schools will conduct a community conversation on a school start and end times study 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.
The district is requesting reservations. To make a reservation, visitedenpr.org/experience/planning-for-2021/starttimes and click on “Community Sessions” to find the link for this session. Reservations about future sessions set Thursday, April 9; Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, May 14, are available as well.
The March 12 session will feature Kyla Wahlstrom, a University of Minnesota researcher whose 2014 study on the subject of high school start times is available through the district’s start times website. Likes to studies and outcomes from other school districts, such as Wayzata Public Schools, Edina Public Schools and St. Louis Park Public Schools, are also available on the site along with other academic research and information.
The site explains of the study, “The community conversation between now and June 2020 will determine what, if anything, Eden Prairie Schools should do. The focus is whether to move middle and high school start times later and move elementary school start times earlier. Specific times have not been proposed. If the public process concludes with direction to make that change, a general decision would be made in fall of 2020. Exact times would be determined by district staff later in the 2020-21 school year and communicated to staff and families ahead of the 2021-22 school year.”
Superintendent Josh Swanson would make the decision in consultation with the Eden Prairie School Board while district staff would be responsible for implementing any change, according to the study site.
