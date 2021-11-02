THURSDAY, NOV. 4

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

CAR SEAT CLINIC

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Fire Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

EDEN PRAIRIE INDOOR/OUTDOOR TRIATHLON

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road

Info: shorturl.at/hitK5

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: This performance will be followed by a talkback with the Director, cast and crew. Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 8

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where, Administrative Services Center

Info: edenpr.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY

City offices closed

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

FRIDAY, Nov. 19

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 15

HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 22

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where, Administrative Services Center

Info: edenpr.org

