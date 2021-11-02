THURSDAY, NOV. 4
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
CAR SEAT CLINIC
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Fire Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
EDEN PRAIRIE INDOOR/OUTDOOR TRIATHLON
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road
Info: shorturl.at/hitK5
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: This performance will be followed by a talkback with the Director, cast and crew. Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 8
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where, Administrative Services Center
Info: edenpr.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY
City offices closed
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
FRIDAY, Nov. 19
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 15
HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 22
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where, Administrative Services Center
Info: edenpr.org
