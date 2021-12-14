THURSDAY, DEC. 16
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior
Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com
“THE NUTCRACKER”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie
Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
EXCELSIOR’S “SANTA + FRIENDS”
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Along Water Street
Info: Presented by The Excelsior Masonic Lodge
EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior
Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com
“THE NUTCRACKER”
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie
Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior
Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.
MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com
MINNETONKA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ‘IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT’ CONCERT
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: Celebrate the holiday season with “March of the Toys,” “Sleigh Ride,” and other favorites. Free admission, open to all ages. Face coverings strongly recommended.
“THE NUTCRACKER”
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie
Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org
Monday, DEC. 20
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka Community Center
Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Visit edenprairie.org
Monday, DEC. 27
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Planning Commission meetings are televised live and rebroadcast several times each week on EPTV, the city’s cable government access channel; visit edenprairie.org/CityTV or facebook.com/CityOfEdenPrairie.
MONDAY, Jan. 3
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m
Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Visit edenpr.org
Tuesday, Jan. 4
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305
Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org
Saturday, Jan. 8
EDEN PRAIRIE WINTER BLAST
When: 2 p.m
Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Visit edenprairie.org
MONDAY, Jan. 12
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m
Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Visit edenpr.org
Tuesday, Jan. 18
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305
Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.