THURSDAY, DEC. 16

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: www.minnetonkaschools.org

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior

Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com

“THE NUTCRACKER”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

EXCELSIOR’S “SANTA + FRIENDS”

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Along Water Street

Info: Presented by The Excelsior Masonic Lodge

EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior

Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com

“THE NUTCRACKER”

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

EXCELSIOR’S “THE NORTHERN EXPRESS”

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior

Info: Tickets: $20 adult online ($22 at the door); $15 for 2-18 online ($17 at the door); free for those younger than 2. Purchase at thenorthernexpress.org.

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $25 adult; $23 senior; $15 youth (reserved seating), purchase tickets at 952-401-5898 or at www.minnetonkatheatre.com

MINNETONKA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ‘IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT’ CONCERT

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: Celebrate the holiday season with “March of the Toys,” “Sleigh Ride,” and other favorites. Free admission, open to all ages. Face coverings strongly recommended.

“THE NUTCRACKER”

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Minnesota Ballet Theatre, 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: Tickets, call 612-501-9208, or visit mnballettheatre.org

Monday, DEC. 20

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka Community Center

Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Monday, DEC. 27

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Planning Commission meetings are televised live and rebroadcast several times each week on EPTV, the city’s cable government access channel; visit edenprairie.org/CityTV or facebook.com/CityOfEdenPrairie.

MONDAY, Jan. 3

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m

Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenpr.org

Tuesday, Jan. 4

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305

Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org

Saturday, Jan. 8

EDEN PRAIRIE WINTER BLAST

When: 2 p.m

Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

MONDAY, Jan. 12

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m

Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenpr.org

Tuesday, Jan. 18

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305

Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org

