THURSDAY, OCT. 14

FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

HARVEST TO HALLOWEEN AT THE BARN

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 9180 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

MONDAY, OCT. 18

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 339 Third St., Excelsior

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us/74/City-Council

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - ZUMBA

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

MONDAY, OCT. 25

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

BOOK AND PIE EVENT

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center Banquet Room, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Minnetonka Senior Services, in coordination with the Senior Advisory Board, are hosting the annual book and pie sale. Most books are $1. Purchase pie by-the-slice, sloppy joes and coffee. If books are still on the shelves after 3 p.m., be sure to stop by for steep discounts at the blow out sale, 3–4 p.m. and pay $3 for all you can fit in a bag! Donate books for the sale Friday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - ZUMBA

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

BURWELL HOUSE SPOOKTACULAR

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Burwell House, 13209 E. McGinty Road, Minnetonka

Info: Wear your best costume and have a spooktacularly good time at this free fall event! Free parking is available at St. David’s Family Center, 3395 Plymouth Road, and Mills Church, 13215 Minnetonka Drive.

