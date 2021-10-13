THURSDAY, OCT. 14
FLYING CLOUD AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
HARVEST TO HALLOWEEN AT THE BARN
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 9180 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
MONDAY, OCT. 18
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 339 Third St., Excelsior
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - ZUMBA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
MONDAY, OCT. 25
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
BOOK AND PIE EVENT
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center Banquet Room, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Minnetonka Senior Services, in coordination with the Senior Advisory Board, are hosting the annual book and pie sale. Most books are $1. Purchase pie by-the-slice, sloppy joes and coffee. If books are still on the shelves after 3 p.m., be sure to stop by for steep discounts at the blow out sale, 3–4 p.m. and pay $3 for all you can fit in a bag! Donate books for the sale Friday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - ZUMBA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
BURWELL HOUSE SPOOKTACULAR
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burwell House, 13209 E. McGinty Road, Minnetonka
Info: Wear your best costume and have a spooktacularly good time at this free fall event! Free parking is available at St. David’s Family Center, 3395 Plymouth Road, and Mills Church, 13215 Minnetonka Drive.
Sun Sailor Newspapers welcomes submissions from the community for the weekly calendar listing. Send to sun.sailor@apgecm.com; mail to: Sun Sailor,33 Second St. N.E., Osseo, MN 55369.
