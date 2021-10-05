cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

Thursday, OCT. 7

EXCELSIOR FIRE PREVENTION OPEN HOUSE AND SAFETY FAIR

When: 5:30-8:00 pm

Where: Fire Station 1, 24100 Smithtown Road, Shorewood

Info: The Open House is a fun filled evening for kids of all ages and adults. The evening is packed with fire and life safety activities, exhibits, and demonstrations. This is an educational event that has an array of interactive opportunities. There is onsite parking, firefighters, and plenty of free hot dogs, treats and beverages. See Excelsior Fire District’s Facebook page for up to date information.

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE CITYWIDE OPEN HOUSE

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Get an up-close and personal look at what it takes to operate a city of nearly 65,000 residents and 3,000 businesses. Highlights may include exhibits, demonstrations, city vehicles and equipment.

EDEN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Participate in sampler classes of new group fitness offerings, tour the facility, meet instructors and more.

Monday, Oct. 11

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments