Thursday, Sept. 23
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
WOMEN’S ONE ACTS-’PAY WHAT YOU CAN’
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie
Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.
Friday, Sept. 24
WOMEN’S ONE ACTS
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie
Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.
SATURDAY, Sept. 25
WOMEN’S ONE ACTS
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie
Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.
SUNDAY, Sept. 26
WOMEN’S ONE ACTS
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie
Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.
MINNESOTA FESTIVAL OF JAZZ ON THE PRAIRIE AND ROTARY’S RIB FEST
When: Noon-7 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Performances by various big bands and the Noon Rotary’s Rib Fest will be on-site. Food and beverages for sale.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Wednesday, Sept. 29
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Sponsored by the League of Women Voters and broadcast live on EPTV. Visit lwvmeph.org.
Thursday, Sept. 30
THE GIVE GATHERING
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Central Middle School, 8025 School Road
Info: Volunteer fair co-hosted by the city of Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Community Foundation and Eden Prairie Community Education. Visit edenpr.org/GIVEGathering.
Thursday, OCT. 7
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
CITYWIDE OPEN HOUSE
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Get an up-close and personal look at what it takes to operate a city of nearly 65,000 residents and 3,000 businesses. Highlights may include exhibits, demonstrations, city vehicles and equipment.
COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE
When: 8 a.m.-noon
Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Participate in sampler classes of new group fitness offerings, tour the facility, meet instructors and more.
