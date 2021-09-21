cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

Thursday, Sept. 23

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

WOMEN’S ONE ACTS-’PAY WHAT YOU CAN’

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie

Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.

Friday, Sept. 24

WOMEN’S ONE ACTS

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie

Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.

SATURDAY, Sept. 25

WOMEN’S ONE ACTS

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie

Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.

SUNDAY, Sept. 26

WOMEN’S ONE ACTS

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Riley-Jacques Barn, 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie

Info: A collection of short plays written and directed by women. Plays are selected with a mature audience in mind. Tickets available at edenprairieplayers.com.

MINNESOTA FESTIVAL OF JAZZ ON THE PRAIRIE AND ROTARY’S RIB FEST

When: Noon-7 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Performances by various big bands and the Noon Rotary’s Rib Fest will be on-site. Food and beverages for sale.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Wednesday, Sept. 29

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Sponsored by the League of Women Voters and broadcast live on EPTV. Visit lwvmeph.org.

Thursday, Sept. 30

THE GIVE GATHERING

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Central Middle School, 8025 School Road

Info: Volunteer fair co-hosted by the city of Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Community Foundation and Eden Prairie Community Education. Visit edenpr.org/GIVEGathering.

Thursday, OCT. 7

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

CITYWIDE OPEN HOUSE

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Get an up-close and personal look at what it takes to operate a city of nearly 65,000 residents and 3,000 businesses. Highlights may include exhibits, demonstrations, city vehicles and equipment.

COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Participate in sampler classes of new group fitness offerings, tour the facility, meet instructors and more.

