Thursday, Sept. 30
THE GIVE GATHERING
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Central Middle School, 8025 School Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Volunteer fair co-hosted by the city of Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Community Foundation and Eden Prairie Community Education. Visit edenpr.org/GIVEGathering.
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov
MONDAY, OCT. 4
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
MINNETONKA FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Explore the new facility. Enjoy fire truck rides, interactive demonstrations and fireworks.
SUSTAINABLE MINNETONKA WEBINAR
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Online event
Info: Webinar on electric vehicles, charging stations, Xcel Energy assistance and achieving Minnetonka’s energy goals. Register online at www.minnetonkamn.gov.
Thursday, OCT. 7
EXCELSIOR FIRE PREVENTION OPEN HOUSE AND SAFETY FAIR
When: 5:30-8:00 pm
Where: Fire Station 1, 24100 Smithtown Road, Shorewood
Info: The Open House is a fun filled evening for kids of all ages and adults. The evening is packed with fire and life safety activities, exhibits, and demonstrations. This is an educational event that has an array of interactive opportunities. There is onsite parking, firefighters, and plenty of free hot dogs, treats and beverages. See Excelsior Fire District’s Facebook page for up to date information.
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE CITYWIDE OPEN HOUSE
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Get an up-close and personal look at what it takes to operate a city of nearly 65,000 residents and 3,000 businesses. Highlights may include exhibits, demonstrations, city vehicles and equipment.
EDEN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE
When: 8 a.m.-noon
Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Participate in sampler classes of new group fitness offerings, tour the facility, meet instructors and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.