Thursday, June 3
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
HOPKINS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
WHERE: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis
Info: hopkinsschools.org
Monday, June 7
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Remote
Info: excelsiormn.org
Tuesday, June 8
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
Wednesday, June 9
MINNETONKA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 COMMENCEMENT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
MONDAY, June 14
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Service Center
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5755 Country Club Road
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
TUESDAY, June 15
KIDSTOCK - WONDERWEAVERS
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trl.
Info: Featuring children’s entertainers from around the Twin Cities. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and pack a snack and refreshments. Limited seating available and physical distancing enforced. Seating begins 45 minutes before performance.
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
Info: edenprairie.org
