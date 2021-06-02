cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

Thursday, June 3

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

HOPKINS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

WHERE: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis

Info: hopkinsschools.org

Monday, June 7

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Remote

Info: excelsiormn.org

Tuesday, June 8

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Wednesday, June 9

MINNETONKA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 COMMENCEMENT

When: 4 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

MONDAY, June 14

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Service Center

Info: edenpr.org/community/school-board

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

TUESDAY, June 15

KIDSTOCK - WONDERWEAVERS

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trl.

Info: Featuring children’s entertainers from around the Twin Cities. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and pack a snack and refreshments. Limited seating available and physical distancing enforced. Seating begins 45 minutes before performance.

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.

Info: edenprairie.org

