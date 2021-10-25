THURSDAY, OCT. 28
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
BURWELL HOUSE SPOOKTACULAR
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burwell House, 13209 E. McGinty Road, Minnetonka
Info: Wear your best costume and have a spooktacularly good time at this free fall event. Free parking is available at St. David’s Family Center, 3395 Plymouth Road, and Mills Church, 13215 Minnetonka Drive.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
HALLOWEEN IN EXCELSIOR
When: All day
Where: All around Excelsior
Info: Trick or treat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating businesses in downtown Excelsior. Excelsior Brewing Company will host a kids dance party with a DJ From 1-4 p.m. People are invited to bring their costumed dogs for a contest at Excelsior Realty from 1-4 p.m. At 3 p.m., families can find a kids costume contest at Excelsior Brewing followed by a dog costume contest at 4 p.m and a costume contest for adults at 9:30 p.m. The brewery will also offer a DJ and live music from the Chris Kelly Band from 7-11 p.m. For more info, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/halloweekschedule.html.
NOT-SO-SCARY NATURE TRAIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway, Eden Prairie
MONDAY, NOV. 1
EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION, AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
ELECTION DAY
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Precincts
Info: Minnetonka City Council, Minnetonka and Hopkins school boards
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
CAR SEAT CLINIC
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Fire Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
EDEN PRAIRIE INDOOR/OUTDOOR TRIATHLON
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road
Info: shorturl.at/hitK5
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 8
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY
City offices closed, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
