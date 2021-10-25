cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

BURWELL HOUSE SPOOKTACULAR

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Burwell House, 13209 E. McGinty Road, Minnetonka

Info: Wear your best costume and have a spooktacularly good time at this free fall event. Free parking is available at St. David’s Family Center, 3395 Plymouth Road, and Mills Church, 13215 Minnetonka Drive.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

FITNESS IN THE PARKS - POUND

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

HALLOWEEN IN EXCELSIOR

When: All day

Where: All around Excelsior

Info: Trick or treat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating businesses in downtown Excelsior. Excelsior Brewing Company will host a kids dance party with a DJ From 1-4 p.m. People are invited to bring their costumed dogs for a contest at Excelsior Realty from 1-4 p.m. At 3 p.m., families can find a kids costume contest at Excelsior Brewing followed by a dog costume contest at 4 p.m and a costume contest for adults at 9:30 p.m. The brewery will also offer a DJ and live music from the Chris Kelly Band from 7-11 p.m. For more info, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/halloweekschedule.html.

NOT-SO-SCARY NATURE TRAIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

MONDAY, NOV. 1

EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION, AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

ELECTION DAY

When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Precincts

Info: Minnetonka City Council, Minnetonka and Hopkins school boards

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Community room, district service center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

CAR SEAT CLINIC

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Fire Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

EDEN PRAIRIE INDOOR/OUTDOOR TRIATHLON

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road

Info: shorturl.at/hitK5

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 8

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY

City offices closed, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

