FRIDAY, July 16
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 148000 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the sounds of Church of Cash
Monday, July 19
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior City Council Chambers, 339 Third Street, Excelsior
DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
TUESDAY, July 20
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the sounds and movement provided by Kidsdance
FRIDAY, July 23
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the sounds of Ecuador Manta; the performance originally scheduled on this date, Somali Museum Dance Troupe, is unable to perform in the series this summer
Monday, July 26
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Agenda posted online minnetonkamn.gov prior to the meeting
TUESDAY, July 27
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the talents of Danielle Daniel
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
FRIDAY, July 30
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Native Pride Dancers – PeopleFest! Kickoff - traditional Native American Dance
