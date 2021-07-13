cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

FRIDAY, July 16

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 148000 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the sounds of Church of Cash

Monday, July 19

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior City Council Chambers, 339 Third Street, Excelsior

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us/74/City-Council

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

TUESDAY, July 20

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the sounds and movement provided by Kidsdance

FRIDAY, July 23

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the sounds of Ecuador Manta; the performance originally scheduled on this date, Somali Museum Dance Troupe, is unable to perform in the series this summer

Monday, July 26

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Agenda posted online minnetonkamn.gov prior to the meeting

TUESDAY, July 27

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the talents of Danielle Daniel

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

FRIDAY, July 30

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Native Pride Dancers – PeopleFest! Kickoff - traditional Native American Dance

