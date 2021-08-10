cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

FRIDAY, Aug. 13

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “CAPTAIN MARVEL”

When: 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with pre-show entertainment provided by The Pledge Party and DJ Airman; movie begins at 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Wednesday, Aug. 18

CONCERTS IN THE COMMONS

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Commons, 135 Lake Street, Excelsior

Info: Music by Daisy Dillman. Food and beverage sales start at 5 p.m. Music goes from 7-9 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

FRIDAY, Aug. 20

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ONWARD”

When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with preshow entertainment provided by Kidsdance; movie begins at 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments