FRIDAY, Aug. 13
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “CAPTAIN MARVEL”
When: 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with pre-show entertainment provided by The Pledge Party and DJ Airman; movie begins at 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Wednesday, Aug. 18
CONCERTS IN THE COMMONS
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Commons, 135 Lake Street, Excelsior
Info: Music by Daisy Dillman. Food and beverage sales start at 5 p.m. Music goes from 7-9 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
FRIDAY, Aug. 20
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ONWARD”
When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with preshow entertainment provided by Kidsdance; movie begins at 9 p.m.
