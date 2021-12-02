SUNDAY, DEC. 5

SHARE THE WARMTH HOLIDAY CONCERT

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie High School Auditorium, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Please bring a non-perishable food item or an article of warm clothing (hats, mittens, etc.) to be donated to PROP

EXCELSIOR CHRISTKINDLSMARKT

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Commons park, 135 Lake Street, Excelsior

Info: Visit excelsiorchristmas.com

MONDAY, DEC. 6

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting

EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Historical Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission meeting materials available at edenprairie.org/CityDocs

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305

Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS MOSAIC GIFTED AND TALENTED PROGRAM INFO SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Eagles Development Center, at the administrative services center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL PREVIEW NIGHT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie High School

Info: Visit edenpr.org

Monday, DEC. 13

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenpr.org

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenpr.org

Tuesday, DEC. 14

EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305

Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org

Monday, DEC. 20

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Monday, DEC. 27

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Planning Commission meetings are televised live and rebroadcast several times each week on EPTV, the City’s cable government access channel; visit edenprairie.org/CityTV or facebook.com/CityOfEdenPrairie

