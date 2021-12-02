SUNDAY, DEC. 5
SHARE THE WARMTH HOLIDAY CONCERT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie High School Auditorium, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Please bring a non-perishable food item or an article of warm clothing (hats, mittens, etc.) to be donated to PROP
EXCELSIOR CHRISTKINDLSMARKT
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Commons park, 135 Lake Street, Excelsior
Info: Visit excelsiorchristmas.com
MONDAY, DEC. 6
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting
EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Historical Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission meeting materials available at edenprairie.org/CityDocs
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305
Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS MOSAIC GIFTED AND TALENTED PROGRAM INFO SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Eagles Development Center, at the administrative services center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE HIGH SCHOOL PREVIEW NIGHT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie High School
Monday, DEC. 13
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie
Tuesday, DEC. 14
EDEN PRAIRIE SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305
Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org
Monday, DEC. 20
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Monday, DEC. 27
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Planning Commission meetings are televised live and rebroadcast several times each week on EPTV, the City’s cable government access channel; visit edenprairie.org/CityTV or facebook.com/CityOfEdenPrairie
