THURSDAY, AUG. 19
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
FRIDAY, Aug. 20
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ONWARD”
When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with pre-show entertainment provided by Kidsdance; movie begins at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
BURGERS & BINGO BY THE BAY
When: 3-7pm for Bingo and 7-10pm for live music
Where: Downtown Excelsior - corner of Lake and Water Streets (near movie theater)
Info: Lake Minnetonka Morning Rotary Burgers & Bingo By the Bay raises money for Excelsior’s 4th of July Fireworks.
STUFF THE SQUAD
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Cub Foods, 4801 County Road 101
Info: Drop off school supplies for ResourceWest and help the Minnetonka Police Department Stuff the Squad.
Monday, Aug. 23
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
DEI TASK FORCE MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force is charged with working collaboratively to engage the community, broaden policy outcomes and respond to the community’s needs, views and expectations. The task force will advise the city council.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
MOVIE IN THE PARK - ‘THE GOONIES’
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Bring your family and friends for a fun night of cinema under the stars!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.