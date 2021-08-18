cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board

FRIDAY, Aug. 20

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ONWARD”

When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie

Info: Enjoy the free movie in the park with pre-show entertainment provided by Kidsdance; movie begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

BURGERS & BINGO BY THE BAY

When: 3-7pm for Bingo and 7-10pm for live music

Where: Downtown Excelsior - corner of Lake and Water Streets (near movie theater)

Info: Lake Minnetonka Morning Rotary Burgers & Bingo By the Bay raises money for Excelsior’s 4th of July Fireworks.

STUFF THE SQUAD

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Cub Foods, 4801 County Road 101

Info: Drop off school supplies for ResourceWest and help the Minnetonka Police Department Stuff the Squad.

Monday, Aug. 23

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

DEI TASK FORCE MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force is charged with working collaboratively to engage the community, broaden policy outcomes and respond to the community’s needs, views and expectations. The task force will advise the city council.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

MOVIE IN THE PARK - ‘THE GOONIES’

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Bring your family and friends for a fun night of cinema under the stars!

