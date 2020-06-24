The 2020 Common Sound Music Festival will again bring people together through the common experience of music and amplify the message that there is more that unites us than divides us.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted the world’s ability to physically bring people together, the festival has moved to an online experience June 24-28. This year, Common Sound has partnered with the Twin Cities Film Fest to produce a compilation of recorded music video performances provided by incredible musicians.
Purchased tickets will allow the viewer five days of viewing access. Two virtual concerts will be available, including a special Common Sound Virtual Music Festival: Kids Edition with fun family-friendly music. Net proceeds benefit Minnesota Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Heartland. With COVID-19 and food supply outlets facing disruptions from protests and riots, helping neighbors experiencing hunger is more necessary than ever.
Second Harvest Heartland is committed to ensuring no one faces this difficult time hungry. Minnesota Central Kitchen brings together restaurants, caterers, and hunger-fighting organizations to continue to meet the growing need for meals in our community.
“There is only one thing for certain about the world in which we live—tomorrow is different than yesterday. But today we have an opportunity. We have an opportunity to shape a better tomorrow—to leave the world in a better place than we found it. This is the world we seek to create at Beth El Synagogue and this is why we’re committed to working beyond our walls to build anew. With this change it may be possible to reach even more people with the message of partnership and unity,” said Rabbi Avi Olitzky of the Beth El Synagogue.
Ticketing links and updates will be available on Commonsoundfestival.com. Tickets will go on sale June 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.