A comment period is open through Jan. 7, 2020, for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal to add the Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume site in St. Louis Park and Edina to the National Priorities List.

The proposed rule, which would add the site and four other locations in other states to the list, was published in the Federal Register Nov. 8.

To comment online, visit epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites. More information is available at stlouispark.org/groundwater-plume, including the link to comment online.

The city of Edina also posted a statement from the EPA about the proposal on its website at edinamn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=794.

Separately, a comment period is open relating to changes to an existing Superfund site in St. Louis Park.

Existing Superfund site

Individuals can comment through Thursday, Dec. 12, about an amended consent decree for the Reilly Tar & Chemical Corp. site near Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue.

On Nov. 12, a notice of lodging of the amended consent decree for the site was published in the Federal Register. This started a 30-day comment period. Visit justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees for the notice and amended consent decree, including instructions on how to comment by email or mail.

The St. Louis Park City Council approved the amended consent decree and remedial action plan in August. The change would provide greater flexibility for the city and regulatory agencies to follow the most current drinking water quality standards and to make modifications to groundwater pumping and treatment.

“This is a major step in the 30-year journey of addressing the contamination left behind by Reilly Tar, and in ensuring the health and safety of residents,” a St. Louis Park city statement says.

Visit stlouispark.org/reilly for more information.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments