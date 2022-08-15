Fat Pants Brewing and Yellow Brick Comedy are teaming up on Thursday, Aug. 25 to bring an evening of stand-up comedy.
Headliner Tommy Ryman was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Know for his “oddly-adorable stand-up,” his stylings put him No. 1 on iTunes comedy charts for his album “Party Troll.” Named Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laugh Fest, Ryman grew up in Minnesota jamming on clarinet for his new-age mom and kale-chip-making dad. He performs at clubs, colleges, and festivals across the nation including the Great American Comedy Festival. Ryman was invited to be on Nickelodeon’s NickMom Night Out and has a full comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy.
Also performing is Cianna Violet, described as an “up-and-coming sarcastic, observant and extremely funny comedian” that has been featured at theaters and clubs across the country. The evening’s host is Ben Marcotte, who has performed at dozens of venues across the Midwest including the Paramount Theater and the House of Comedy. Jon Stannard, the host of Mondays at the Moose and a Yellow Brick Comedy regular, will make a guest appearance.
Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and seating is limited. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Yellow Brick Comedy online (www.yellowbrickcomedy.com) or Fat Pants Brewing (www.fatpantsbrewing.com).
Yellow Brick Comedy is a comedy group in the southwest Metro and partners with other local groups, comics and producers to provide with the best possible shows. For more information about upcoming shows, visit its website or Facebook page.
