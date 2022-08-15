Fat Pants Brewing and Yellow Brick Comedy are teaming up on Thursday, Aug. 25 to bring an evening of stand-up comedy.

Tommy

Tommy Ryman.

Headliner Tommy Ryman was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Know for his “oddly-adorable stand-up,” his stylings put him No. 1 on iTunes comedy charts for his album “Party Troll.” Named Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laugh Fest, Ryman grew up in Minnesota jamming on clarinet for his new-age mom and kale-chip-making dad. He performs at clubs, colleges, and festivals across the nation including the Great American Comedy Festival. Ryman was invited to be on Nickelodeon’s NickMom Night Out and has a full comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy.

