Comcast announced plans Nov. 19 to equip more than 20 different locations in the Twin Cities with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2020, including Perspectives Family Center in St. Louis Park.

Working with a network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi hotspots designed to help students participate in distance learning and do their homework. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Twin Cities and equip them with free internet service and the digital training skills that will provide kids with safe, fast and reliable connectivity to keep up with school and prepare for a brighter future,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs to support them. We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”

Additionally, the company is providing free access to all outdoor WiFi hotspots until the end of 2020 and digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning. Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program that helps low-income people access the internet at home.

