Comcast announced plans Nov. 19 to equip more than 20 different locations in the Twin Cities with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2020, including Perspectives Family Center in St. Louis Park.
Working with a network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi hotspots designed to help students participate in distance learning and do their homework. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.
“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Twin Cities and equip them with free internet service and the digital training skills that will provide kids with safe, fast and reliable connectivity to keep up with school and prepare for a brighter future,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs to support them. We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”
Additionally, the company is providing free access to all outdoor WiFi hotspots until the end of 2020 and digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning. Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program that helps low-income people access the internet at home.
Info: comcastcorporation.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.