Comcast recently announced it will award $1 million in total grants as well as technology and marketing resources to more than 100 Twin Cities small businesses owned by people of color.
The recipients are among nearly 6,700 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.
With the announcement, 100 selected businesses will each receive a $10,000 grant. St. Louis Park grant recipients include:
• Behavioral Health Alliance, therapeutic services
• Cedar Lakes Eye Specialists, optometrist
• Duende Dance Studio, dance studio
• Fit Studio, gym
• HabitAware, an app designed to break bad habits
• Sapience Consulting LLC, training, consulting and staffing services
• Twin Cities Road Crew, a lifestyle marketing firm
Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, Comcast’s initiative that the company said seeks “to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive.”
The program will continue to be open to racially and ethnically diverse small business owners, and the expanded Comcast RISE eligibility to all women-owned businesses will be effective Jan. 16, 2022. More information and applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.
