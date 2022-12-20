Comcast announced Dec. 8 that it will be extending its high-speed internet network services to the city of Wayzata.
The $2.5 million project is on track to start connecting homes and businesses to high-speed internet by late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Wayzata expected in 2023.
The full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services will be available to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in the city, including residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.
The expansion to Wayzata, along with previously completed expansions in Rogers and Dayton, brings the service to nearly 2,900 additional Twin Cities homes and businesses reached by Comcast since 2021. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested nearly $435 million in technology and infrastructure in Minnesota to enhance its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds. The Wayzata expansion brings the company’s statewide investment to more than $437 million.
“Comcast’s expansion is welcome news for our residents and businesses in Wayzata,” said Mayor Johanna Mouton. “As mayor, I want to be able to offer more choices for our residents so that they can identify the services that work best for them and their needs. In addition, I know the services Comcast brings will be welcomed by our thriving service and retail business sectors.”
Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of internet products, including speeds faster than 1 Gbps and advanced WiFi technology; Xfinity Mobile; Flex, a free 4K platform for internet-only customers that delivers streaming content; and xFi, a digital dashboard to control home WiFi network that includes advanced security protecting every device on the network from malware and security threats.
Residential customers will also be able to take advantage of the company’s Internet Essentials program, which provides high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 344,000 Minnesotans. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.
For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions for all sizes of organizations.
“We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses across our region have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives,” said Kalyn Hove, regional senior vice president for Comcast. “We are proud to connect these communities with fast, secure and reliable internet service that is built to meet their needs today and into the future.”
