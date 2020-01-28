I’ve been called an “old geezer.” I’ve even called myself a geezer.
I’ve always thought of the term “geezer” as jocular jargon for old man – like old codger or old coot. But there’s more to it than that.
My dictionary defines “geezer” as a noun (probably an alteration of the Scottish “guise” or “in disguise”) meaning a queer, odd or eccentric person (man). It’s not a very satisfying definition.
More helpful is a 1991, pseudo-serious publication, “Geezerhood Examined,” by Dr. Gunnar Sven Lindstrom. The author refers to himself as the Grand Vizier of the Geezer Information and Spiritual Resource Institute. (Are you serious?) According to Lindstrom, geezerhood is a state of mind (like knighthood). Not every old man can be a genuine geezer.
Based on Lindstrom’s analysis and my own observations and experiences, these traits seem to define the true geezer:
• A geezer has seen it all, heard it all, tried it all, fell for it all, screwed it all up more than once, and survived it all.
• A geezer is a nice guy who reserves the right to be cranky. Curmudgeonship is a right, not a privilege.
• A geezer is loving in a prickly way. Like fine chocolates, geezers have a hidden soft center.
• Geezers have a built-in B.S. detector. They shy away from phonies and distrust opinion polls, advertising, politicians and “experts.”
• Geezers no longer need to compete and win or play one-upsmanship.
• Geezers aren’t very interested in possessions, fashion or fads. As Lindstrom explains, “This is how we want to die with everything we value and need on a little sled we can pull after us.”
• In sad times, geezers prefer to cry on the inside.
• Geezers aren’t too churchy, but they believe there is a force that guides us toward the good: Some call it God.
• Geezers agree with famed economist John Ise, who believed that a “moderate amount of innocent wickedness” is part of a full life.
• Geezers love their country – but believe it could use a good spanking now and then.
• Geezers forgive their bodies for failing them.
• Geezers accept that their family isn’t perfect. That’s what makes it perfect.
• Geezers would rather laugh at themselves than at others.
• Geezers don’t live in the past, but they keep it handy and refer to it frequently.
• Geezers are nonjudgmental, tolerant, accepting and forgiving – except when their family or their reputation is threatened.
• Geezers believe a good nap never hurt anyone.
• Geezers are old-fashioned. They like old clothes, old jokes, old songs, old friends and old values.
• Geezers don’t apologize for who they are. They’re comfortable in their own skin and echo Popeye’s declaration, “I yam what I yam, and that’s all what I yam.”
That’s it. A true geezer is the sum of all these traits and more. Maybe the essential philosophy of geezerhood is best expressed by my old doctorate advisor, Oscar Haugh, who admonished, “Don’t be a heller; be a what-the-heller.”
If that’s what a real geezer is, I don’t mind being one. Geezers rock!
St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558.
