We once got to know an ordinary couple who expressed deep frustration over the rank partisanship in political campaigns and especially the so-called attack ads.
These folks did not seem to us to be sophisticated insiders of great experience in politics of any kind. They merely wanted to talk to someone and we were it; their tone lacked partisan invective.
“We’d like to see campaigns actually spend their money in a way that benefits our nation,” one said to us, followed by the suggestion that the campaigns themselves figure out ways to survey the voters who elect them and then somehow require that candidates spend their time and money further engaging the public on the major issues and potential solutions.
The duo seemed interested in better understanding candidate views as part of an effort to sort out viable, workable solutions for the nation.
I was trained and became involved decades ago in a two-party system that focused on a political party recruiting electable candidates, training them on how to organize themselves, raise some money, identify supportive voters, and then getting out the vote on Election Day.
We reasoned that perhaps our new friends were on to an idea that could engage and improve our public dialogue.
Few of those now seeking office can ignore some of the common concerns of Minnesotans and Americans. The availability of affordable health care, good jobs, balanced budgets, quality education, public safety in the neighborhoods, and the possibility of future terrorist attacks in the U.S. top just about any list of priorities.
Less positive concerns center on dissatisfaction with government, especially in Washington D.C., and the health of the federal budget--now over $31.4 trillion in the red--up a trillion from a year ago.
I have been disappointed that too few people place racial harmony, clean air and water, and long-term energy affordability as urgent priorities, but we all have our wish lists.
Here are some ideas on how major candidates could proceed, perhaps working together on a bipartisan basis.
• Candidates and parties use their websites to solicit opinions on voters’ concerns, eventually narrowing the list to five or so.
• Candidates or their party run ads on TV, radio, newspapers and social media seeking from the public, without regard to their political affiliation, the best solutions to consider.
• Somehow, then, the public’s views are cataloged into specific approaches to become the centerpiece in an ongoing campaign that must include a public debate format with candidates for office.
Indeed, our political process has long been challenged, with fewer than one in 20 of us getting involved at the grassroots, only one in 10 ever participating in any capacity in government service at any level, and only around half of us turning out to vote.
There was a reason that John Adams and Thomas Jefferson agreed in 1776 when they put “Pursuit of Happiness,” in capital letters, in the Declaration of Independence.
Much later, the first President Bush’s “Thousand Points-of-Light” initiative, President Clinton’s AmeriCorps and the second President Bush’s USA Freedom Corps, Barak Obama’s notion of the Corporation for National and Community Service, Donald Trump’s emphasis on the importance of home ownership and President Biden’s “American Dream and Promise Act” have focused on each of us to volunteer to do good things.
Perhaps it is time to change our way of doing politics to get at real issues in a manner that suggests constructive solutions — with our national leaders themselves out front.
Chuck Slocum is the founder and President of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm. He is a member of the APG of East Central Minnesota editorial board
