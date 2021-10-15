I, for one, am appreciative of the exceptional good works that our St. Louis Park and Hopkins service clubs do in every season of the year to improve our quality of life.
I’m reminded of one in particular, housed unassumingly in a brick building along historic Walker Street in St. Louis Park. We already know it’s a great place to meet for a beverage and tasty entrees. But as you might expect, there is more to the 101-year-old Frank Lundberg American Legion Post 282 than dining room tables and a bar – much more. And its support of community groups is not limited to veterans.
In addition to membership dues, “Charitable gambling pull tabs provide income for many St. Louis Park organizations,” said Post 282 Commander Richard “Dick” Brammer. Just some of the local groups financially supported by Legionnaires here include the Boy Scouts, Boys State and Girls State, Lenox Community Center, Parktacular, police and fire programs, high school scholarships and shooting sports, and Legion baseball, he stated.
Just an example of a single Legion donation: $2,500 for an upcoming St. Louis Park Emergency Program breakfast.
“We provide a color guard for Memorial Day, Parktacular and to Tower of Light assisted living for Veterans Day, as well as support for organizations serving veterans,” Brammer continued.
He supplied two sheets listing the names of dozens of other organizations also benefiting from monies generously pumped into the post’s coffers by its members.
Brammer apologized for the long list.
“Sorry, this is more than a couple of lines, but I am very passionate about the Legion,” he said.
That’s a sentiment shared by St. Louis Park resident Mike Krogan, currently in charge of neighboring Minneapolis American Legion Post No. 1’s community relations. He has enthusiastically worn several leadership hats during his longtime membership at the landmark Minneapolis post, adding, “We don’t turn anyone down. If they are a group that is good for the community, they’ll get our support.”
No need to apologize for good works.
Brammer and Krogan both expressed their keen dedication to one of the Legion’s founding pillars: Americanism – a set of patriotic beliefs that translate into providing real support for worthwhile local programs benefiting veterans, youth and families. And as a Legion member, I’ve seen the results of such a commitment: stronger and more involved neighborhoods.
While active service has ended for our 18 million surviving American veteran defenders of freedom – still bearing a wide range of disabilities for their courage – many of those same ladies and gentlemen remain positive forces where they now reside. And keeping an eye on a buddy back in the day seems to have morphed into lending a helping hand in the old hometown, Legion member or not.
So when Veterans Day rolls next month, maybe it would be more appropriate to remark to an ex-GI, “Thanks for your continuing service.”
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
