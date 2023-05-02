I, along with my colleagues Rep. Cheryl Youakim (46B-St. Louis Park) and Rep. Ned Carroll (42A-Plymouth), was surprised at the irresponsible, factually inaccurate editorial in the April 20 Sun Sailor, “Election law changes need bipartisan support.” The APG Editorial Board correctly states that a share of the electorate is suspicious of voting systems, due largely to Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 election was “stolen.”
Then, the editorial demands that voting laws have broad bipartisan support. Not only is that extremely flawed reasoning, but it also puts the interest of voters secondary to the whims of political parties. Minnesotans deserve the right to participate in our democracy and not have unnecessary and disenfranchising obstacles be put in their way to exercise their sacred right to vote.
There is a remedy to the manufactured, false claims about election integrity that have caused some lack of confidence by Republican voters in elections. It’s for Republican Party leaders, many of whom supported, repeated or just stayed silent on Donald Trump’s lies, to follow the lead of Senator Mitt Romney who said “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.” Our elections in Minnesota are fair and safe – the data is unequivocal. Voter skepticism is a problem entirely created by leaders and elected officials in the Republican Party.
It seems the editorial is suggesting we find some kind of middle ground between a party that advocates for more participation in democracy, and one that has advocated that we appoint Donald Trump regardless of the actual vote. When our form of government is literally under attack (see Jan. 6), how should we compromise? Make it harder to vote? Accept a little autocracy?
Perhaps the Editorial Board feels it is taking the high ground. Indeed, we should strive to listen to each other and bridge our increasingly deep partisan divides. But when leaders from one party openly trumpet false claims, putting the survival of our government at stake, there is no compromise position.
The editorial uses driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants as an example of election legislation that should be bipartisan. This is not an election issue. It’s about safety on our roads.
Many Minnesotans already have driver’s licenses but aren’t eligible to vote, (i.e. green card holders) and this system works. And why would an undocumented immigrant try to vote, committing a felony that would risk their deportation?
Lastly, the editorial inaccurately cites legislation with “zero Republican support”, including restoring the vote for felons on probation and the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
This is false; both bills did and do have some Republican supporters in this legislature. The editorial says the survival of our republic is at stake. That’s true. But when the Editorial Board demands we compromise on the very foundations of democracy, compounded by inaccurate reporting, it is simply exacerbating the problem.
