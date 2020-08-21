It is difficult to keep track of all the societal challenges in 2020. While our attention is rightfully focused on how to conduct schooling in the era of COVID-19, another massive challenge lies just below the surface. That is the housing crisis.
We are already deep into the housing crisis. Maxfield Research reported last year that 38% of St. Louis Park renters are cost-burdened and 21% of home owners are cost-burdened. For families with incomes under $35,000, 84% were spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Hopkins has similar numbers. Rents had been steadily climbing, increasing 22% between 2010 and 2018. During the same period, median household income for renters has actually decreased. These are all pre-pandemic numbers. The reality today is even more stark.
When a family struggles to afford rent during a “healthy” economy, the crisis becomes dire when thousands of neighbors lose their income. A family who previously stretched or even comfortably afforded rent quickly faces the possibility of losing their home with the loss of income.
Many neighbors have lost their income overnight. Some people are not eligible for unemployment. They may have quit their jobs because they or a family member is in a high-risk category regarding COVID-19 or to care for child who can’t go to school. Many others are eligible but have found themselves waiting for months for the overburdened state system to process and approve their claim. The extra federal unemployment support ended in July, leaving many families with little replacement income. Many continue to work but are receiving reduced paychecks due to pandemic-related cut-backs. One resident served by STEP reported they were called back to work – for two hours a week.
STEP is an independent nonprofit social service agency that responds to the basic needs of St. Louis Park families experiencing economic hardship. STEP has been working closely with government partners to respond to this crisis with emergency rent assistance for struggling families. Several hundred families in St. Louis Park will be assisted this year. Our commitment is to keep our neighbors housed during this unprecedented health and economic crisis. Children, adults and seniors all need to have a safe roof over their head.
Looking beyond the daily crisis, we need more affordable housing. The high cost of housing is connected to what housing is and is not being built. A neighbor who is facing a rent increase usually has no affordable options in the community they have called home. Affordable housing exists in St. Louis Park and Hopkins but not nearly in the numbers to meet the needs of those who already live and work in these communities.
A community is not strong nor welcoming if a significant number of current residents cannot continue to live there. We call on everyone to support efforts to respond to neighbors struggling with housing insecurity during the present crisis as well as supporting efforts to create additional affordable housing options in our community for when the coronavirus is behind us.
Derek Reise is the executive director of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, or STEP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.