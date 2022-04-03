Trees are a big deal to me and hopefully some of you. I mean how many organisms are enormous living creatures that have been around for thousands of years that produce endless, direct benefits to other living things? In fact, there is one tree, the ginkgo, that is planted commonly throughout St. Louis Park and the Twin Cities metropolitan area (and around the world) that has lineage dating from 270 million years ago – now that’s amazing!
All too often, though, we see beautiful, majestic, large trees being removed from the landscape, leaving gigantic voids to our psyches, yards, neighborhoods and city. These voids are more than just aesthetic, encompassing numerous aspects such as decreased carbon dioxide sequestration, shade reduction, diminished pollution filtration and reduced storm water mitigation, to name just a few. I think we can be better stewards of the environment and limit the destruction of these large, heritage trees. Large tree removals impact all of us, particularly us St. Louis Park residents with small lots and large, mature trees; your neighbors’ trees are adding tremendous value to your life, house and yard.
Since many do not care for trees the way I do and are all too willing to cut down a heritage tree (any tree with a diameter of a minimum of 25 inches) for any flimsy reason, we need to consider a different approach to valuing and saving our large trees. Remember, replacing such trees takes 40-60 or more years.
I know the city of St. Louis Park has a tree preservation ordinance that primarily covers commercial sites and large-scale developments and it is OK in its effectiveness, but there is no control or mechanism to truly deter the removal of heritage trees. In fact, single-family homes are completely exempt from any aspect of the current tree preservation ordinance and anyone that owns a home can remove any or all trees on their lot at any time for any reason without replacing a single tree.
I believe the city should consider implementing a heritage tree ordinance to protect all large diameter trees, regardless of where they reside (single-family home, apartment complex, commercial business); make it difficult and financially painful for anyone to remove a large, healthy tree. In my former occupation, I experienced far too many heritage trees being removed for no good reason, creating a huge canopy loss in our urban forest. St. Louis Park, like all communities, is continually shrinking its forest canopy through these large tree removals, which again, does nothing but degrade our environment.
Now I know lots of people are against more regulation, but this is an area where we cannot rely on the honor policy – too many people come up with far too many excuses to remove beautiful, healthy, large trees. The city of Wayzata has a good heritage tree ordinance that may be of help in guiding the city of St. Louis Park. Wayzata’s ordinance makes it very tough, in several ways, for anyone to remove a heritage tree.
Of course, the city’s arborist can make the call if a tree should be removed due to disease, insect infestation decay or other similar aspects, so there would be room to maneuver when needed, and it wouldn’t be a blanket ordinance prohibiting every heritage tree removal regardless of poor health status.
Our urban forests are shrinking daily. We are already losing heritage-sized ash trees to emerald ash borer, with thousands more to be removed. Before EAB, we lost thousands of huge elm trees to Dutch elm disease. We can’t afford to wait any longer.
St. Louis Park prides itself on being a steward of the environment. Let’s hope this stewardship will help us save our big trees.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
