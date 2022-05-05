April showers bring May flowers, and many early season pollinators, too. That is the premise behind a relatively new initiative that is moving from across the pond from England to the U.S. and now Minnesota.
The premise is No Mow May (and I would add No Spray May as well), where one lets their yard go without a mow or spray input from pesticide and fertilizer treatments for the entire month of May.
Many Minnesota cities, including Edina, West St. Paul, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton, as well as the University of Minnesota Bee Squad and Metro Blooms, are promoting this initiative. The idea behind it is to provide early season foraging resources for pollinators that emerge in the spring, especially in urban landscapes where few floral resources are available. This time of year is critical for early season pollinators to find forage for survival and prosperity. By leaving the plants without disturbance during this time of year, allows early season pollinators access to the pollen and nectar from the non-grass plants like dandelions and clover. Ideally, you’d want to do this in a yard that is not a monoculture of turf grass since grass is sterile and not a pollinator plant.
I know the aforementioned cities have all passed resolutions to support this effort and are asking folks to register their yards to participate in this endeavor, with some of these communities even providing lawn signs for those registered yards – the reason being that all cities have height restrictions on standard Kentucky Bluegrass turf grass and don’t want to cite participating yards for tall grass and weeds. For St. Louis Park, the height of turf grass cannot exceed or be longer than 6 inches, which certainly will happen by the end of May.
In my days managing natural resources for St. Louis Park, I oversaw the tall grass and weed ordinance and know how fast turf grass can get long and over the height limit during the springtime. In fact, my weed inspector and I would always try to hold off citing yards until after Memorial Day, but we never quite succeeded in that goal, with neighbors filing complaints about each other and, by ordinance, we’d have to cite those lawns in violation before the holiday or end of May.
With No Mow May, I would suggest the city of St. Louis Park perhaps “look the other way” for this year during the entire month of May and then cite lawns not in compliance the first week in June. (I’m sure this notion will land me in the doghouse with SLP staff). I know from my years overseeing the tall grass and weed ordinance that there are many perennial violating parcels, so those would not be exempt from citations during May, but hopefully other parcels, such as my own, will be given the OK to flourish for the month.
I will notify my adjacent neighbors on what I am doing (or for that matter, not doing) with my lawn for the month of May, hoping they will understand and not call the weed inspector on me. I’m confident they won’t since we all get along quite well. Hopefully for 2023, the city can join the current metro cities already participating and formalize this program so those of us participating do not feel we are intentionally violating city ordinance.
Pollinators support biodiversity within the landscape and serve as indicators of ecosystem health. The more and diverse pollinators, the healthier the ecosystem; most plants need pollinators for their survival. All pollinators and insects are in dire need of support through habitat expansions and enhancements, particularly in our urban environments. All of us that are landowners need to step into the “weeds” to help them out.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
